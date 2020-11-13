|
|
SMITH
Reg
passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 3rd November 2020 aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, adored father to Jeffrey and Colin, father in law to Esther and Karen, devoted grandad to Emma, Charlotte and Cristina. Funeral Service private due to current restrictions. Donations if desired for
Downham Market Scouts and Guide Hut Funds may be sent c/o
A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020