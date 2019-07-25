Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Resources
More Obituaries for Reg TUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reg TUFF

Notice Condolences

Reg TUFF Notice
TUFF

Reg

Passed away on 11th July, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 90 years. A beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at the Swaffham Methodist Church on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 2:15 pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.