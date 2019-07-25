|
Passed away on 11th July, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 90 years. A beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at the Swaffham Methodist Church on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 2:15 pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019