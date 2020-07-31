Home

Reginald NEWTON

Reginald NEWTON Notice
NEWTON

Reginald Peter

On the 26th July 2020, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Reginald Peter, aged 95 years of Downham Market, formerly of Nordelph. Much loved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of Lyndsay and Paul. A dear poppa to all his grandchildren and great grandchild. Due to the current circumstances the Funeral service will be private. Donations if desired for Ashville House Care Home (Amenity Fund) may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020
