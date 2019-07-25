Home

Passed away with his family around him, on the 18th July, 2019, at Holbeach Nursing Home, aged 74 years. A loving husband of Jill, a devoted dad and grandad of Kim, Mark, Amy and Sam. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The family request that you wear Red, Black and White, if possible, to represent Reg's favourite football team, Man Utd. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Friday, 2nd August, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
