Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
13:45
St Nicholas Church
Gayton
Richard BLAND

Notice Condolences

Richard BLAND Notice
BLAND Richard (Dick)

Passed away peacefully, on the 27th January, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 82 years. A dearly loved father, father-in-law, brother and grandfather. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Gayton on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020 at 1:45pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH&C Charitable Fund may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
