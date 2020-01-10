|
ENGLEDOW Richard (Dick)
Peacefully on the 3rd January 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 77 years, of North Wootton. A loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 20th January 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020