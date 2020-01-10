Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard ENGLEDOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard ENGLEDOW

Notice Condolences

Richard ENGLEDOW Notice
ENGLEDOW Richard (Dick)

Peacefully on the 3rd January 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 77 years, of North Wootton. A loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 20th January 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -