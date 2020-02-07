Home

Diane and family would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards and letters of condolence and to everyone who gave a donation for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House. A very special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Tapping House for their excellent care and kindness to Richard and his family. Thank you to Reverend Dan Tansey for his comforting service and to Thornalley Funeral Services for their support and professional arrangements. Please accept this as our only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020
