Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Robert BRADBROOK Notice
BRADBROOK

Robert Edward

(Former National Grid Foreman) passed away very peacefully at home in Sutton Bridge on Wednesday 5th February aged 83 years. Devoted husband to Beryl, Step-Father & Grandfather. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 6th March at 11.30am. You may wear bright colours. Family flowers only, donations preferred to British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 14, 2020
