Benita and family would like to thank family and friends who attended Bob's funeral on the 19th June and also thank you for the many cards and kind messages of support to us. Special thanks to the staff of Wyndham House for the care Bob received. To Reverend Judith for the lovely service at St Botolph's Church. Special mention to our son Russell for the eulogy and also to the grandchildren for the wonderful poem read by Lauren. Donations for Dementia UK amounted to Â£497.70. Our sincere thanks to Andrew Thornalley and his team for the excellent funeral arrangements and support. Please accept this as our grateful acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on July 18, 2019