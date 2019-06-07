|
|
(Ex Canary and Linnet)
Local football stalwart who also played for Chelsea, Swindon and Northampton, sadly passed away, on 29th May, 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband to Benita and devoted dad to Leigh, Nicola, Russell and Kathryn. Also, a much loved grandad to Lauren, Lewis, James, Andrew, Chloe, Daniel, Lloyd and Matthew. Father-in-law to Chris, Martin, Lynne and Andy. Funeral Service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston on Wednesday, 19th June, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019