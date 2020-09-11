|
IRVINE Robert William 'Bob'
Peacefully, on the 31st August, 2020, at home in Walpole St Peter, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey (deceased), loving dad of James, Clive, Brian and Jenny. A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother-in-law. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 11, 2020