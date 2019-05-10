|
|
Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on 24th April 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendie, much loved dad of Christopher, Helen, Mary and Anthony. A cherished grandad and great grandad and a dear brother of Rosalind. Bob will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 24th May at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Mercy Ships may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019