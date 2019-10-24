Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
of Dersingham, passed away peacefully at home aged 83 years on 14th October 2019 following an unforeseen illness. Always in our hearts and thoughts, your loving family Sheila, Andrew, Sheona & Little dog Bob. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The care at home team at The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
