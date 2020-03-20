Home

Robert LINFORD

Robert LINFORD Notice
LINFORD Robert (Bob)

Passed away peacefully, on 10th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 61 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved by his wife Debbie, sons Gene, Daniel, Nickolas and Isaac and sister Jane. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 27th March, 2020 at 10:45am. Black not necessary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK and Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
