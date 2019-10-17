|
|
LONG
Dr Robert (Bob)
On the 7th October, 2019, peacefully at his home at Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, aged 71 years. A loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral Service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Holme-next-the-Sea on Monday, 28th October, 2019 at 3.00pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cycling to Cure Cancer may be made online via www.lecure.org (Cheques to be made payable to 'Thornalley Funeral Services Donation Account'). Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019