MIDDLETON
Robert (Bob)
Sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth hospital on August 26th 2019, aged 95 years. Husband of beloved wife Pat (deceased). Loving uncle and friend of his nephews, nieces and their families. Funeral service at Sedgeford Church on Friday 6th September at 11.00am, followed by burial at Sedgeford cemetery to be united with Pat. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Q E hospital Gayton and West Newton wards, may be made at the Service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 29, 2019