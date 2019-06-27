|
WILLARS Robert John 'Bob'
Died peacefully at home, after a short illness, on the 20th June, 2019, aged 93. A much loved husband of Joan, father to David, Mary and Helen and father-in-law to Cathy, Iain and Neil. Dear grandfather of Jenifer, Robert, Timothy, Thomas, Victoria and Hannah. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Thursday, 11th July, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Minster, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019