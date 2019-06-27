Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WILLARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert WILLARS

Notice Condolences

Robert WILLARS Notice
WILLARS Robert John 'Bob'

Died peacefully at home, after a short illness, on the 20th June, 2019, aged 93. A much loved husband of Joan, father to David, Mary and Helen and father-in-law to Cathy, Iain and Neil. Dear grandfather of Jenifer, Robert, Timothy, Thomas, Victoria and Hannah. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Thursday, 11th July, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Minster, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.