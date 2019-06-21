Home

Robert William "Bob" COZENS

Robert William "Bob" COZENS Notice
Peacefully, on the 15th June, 2019, at Woodlands Care Home, aged 88 years, formerly of Jeffery Close, King's Lynn. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. A loving dad, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 27th June, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
