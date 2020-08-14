|
|
ELFLETT
Robin Vernon
of Dersingham, sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 9th August 2020, aged 84. Loving Husband of Jill (deceased). Dearly loved Dad to John, Vicki and Julie. Father-in-law to Jim and Gary. Cherished Grandad to Shaun, Beth, Zoe and Jason. A dear Great-Grandad to Chloe, Amelia, Cindy, Marley rai and Charles. Much loved and will be missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 10.45am. Flowers are welcome. Donations if desired can be made at the service or directly to Marie Curie at www.mariecurie.org.uk
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020