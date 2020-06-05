|
STEWARD Robin Alfred
On the 31st May, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 81 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Brenda. Loving dad of Melanie, Lesley and Andrew. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020