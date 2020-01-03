|
STOKES Roger
On the 23 December, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 77 years, of the North End. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving dad of Nigel and Nicholas. A dear father-in-law of Paula. Much loved grandad to Myles (deceased) and Mitchell. Funeral Service at St Nicholas' Chapel, King's Lynn on Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Churches Conservation Trust (St Nicholas Chapel), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020