Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00
St Nicholas' Chapel
King's Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for roger STOKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

roger STOKES

Notice Condolences

roger STOKES Notice
STOKES Roger

On the 23 December, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 77 years, of the North End. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving dad of Nigel and Nicholas. A dear father-in-law of Paula. Much loved grandad to Myles (deceased) and Mitchell. Funeral Service at St Nicholas' Chapel, King's Lynn on Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Churches Conservation Trust (St Nicholas Chapel), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -