YAXLEY
Roly
Yvonne, Teresa and Kerry would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, kind messages of condolence, beautiful flowers, and all the donations for Marie Curie. We would like to give a special mention to all the nursing staff who cared for Roly, but particularly Marie Curie Nurses Claire Peacock and Rachel Ash, Bridge Street Nurse Practitioner Kim Clulow, and District Nurses Rebecca Sayer, Lucy Betts and Katrina for their professionalism and reassuring support over the last few weeks of Roly's life. Thanks also to celebrant Mark Tyack and to the team at AJ Coggles Downham Market for their sensitive care and arrangements.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020