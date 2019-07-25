|
|
BARNES
Ron
Of Heacham died peacefully at Driftwood Nursing Home on Saturday 13th July 2019 aged 94 years. A loving Father of Carole and her husband Mort. A much loved Grandad to Nick, Catherine and Fiona with 10 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019