A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Private
Mintlyn Crematorium
Ron CASELEY

Ron CASELEY Notice
CASELEY

Ron

Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 29th April 2020, at his home, aged 81 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Mark and Stuart, loving grandad of Beth and Lorna, beloved great grandad of Theo. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May at 11:30am. Immediate family only to attend please, due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, may be sent to c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
