LEADLEY Ron
Suddenly after a short battle with illness, on the 6th December, 2019, aged 71 years. Loving husband of Karen, father to Scott, Jon and Adam and father-in-law of Nic. A proud grandfather of Georgina and a dear son-in-law of Wendy, brother of Keith and brother-in-law of Pauline and Debbie. Will be sadly missed by the wider family and many friends. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Friday, 27th December, 2019 at 2.15pm followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019