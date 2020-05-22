|
|
ROLFE
Ron 'Archie'
22/08/44 - 17/05/20
Ron, a dearly loved husband to Valerie, Dad to Jonathan, Tim and Anna, Father-in-law to Louise, Jason and Michelle, Grandad to Katie, Jack, Louis, Finley and Charlotte and Brother to Ian and Pauline, passed away peacefully in hospital, following a short but brave fight against cancer. Many will know Ron from Rolfe Joinery, which he set up in 1966, and where he was still passing on his vast knowledge right up to a few weeks ago. Ron was an incredibly skilled Joiner with a great love for what he did, and he could always find a solution to a problem. A true family man, he will be desperately missed and the loss that the family are feeling at this time is a testament to the man Ron was. Donations for Kidney Cancer UK can be made through A J Coggles of Downham Market.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020