COGGINS
Ronald Herbert (Ron)
passed away peacefully on 13th June 2020 at home in Hunstanton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Olive (deceased). Dear dad to Terry & Helen, Sue & Ralph and Sally & Ashley. Grandad to Dom, Sophie, Daniel, Lauren, Libby, Jack and Elsie. Great Grandad tom Kourtney and Jenson. Due to the current circumstances family service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 29th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Hillside Animal Sanctuary may be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020