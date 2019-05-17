|
|
On the 13th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 92 years, of North End. A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Chapel, King's Lynn on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 2.15pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Churches Conservation Trust (St Nicholas Chapel) and The Shipwrecked Mariners Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019