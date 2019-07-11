Home

Ronald LARGE

Ronald LARGE Notice
LARGE

Ronald Baden

On the 4th July, 2019, aged 91 years, of Shouldham. Beloved husband of the late Mary. A loving brother to Christine. Loved by all his family. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Shouldham on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 at 10:00am followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019
