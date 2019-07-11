Home

More Obituaries for Ronald LUSHER
Ronald LUSHER

Notice Condolences

Ronald LUSHER Notice
LUSHER Ronald 'Ron'

On the 7th July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of Dersingham. Beloved husband of the late Ann. A dear brother of Robert and Gerald. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
