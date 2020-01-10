Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Ronald ROBERTS

Notice Condolences

Ronald ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Ronald

(Bronco)

Passed away after a short illness, at home, on the 30th December 2019, aged 80 years. A dearly loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 10.00am. By request casual clothes to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
