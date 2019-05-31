|
|
On the 25th May, 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 86 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of late Maurice. Loving mum to Pat, Lenny, Les and Roger. A much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 at 2.30pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019