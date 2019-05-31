Home

Rose Mary REED

Notice Condolences

Rose Mary REED Notice
On the 25th May, 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 86 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of late Maurice. Loving mum to Pat, Lenny, Les and Roger. A much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 at 2.30pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019
