Rosemary NICHOLS

Rosemary NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS Rosemary Alison 'Rose'

(née Dearden)

Peacefully, on the 13th June, 2020, at the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, of Roydon. Beloved wife of Colin. A much loved mum of Sarah and Caroline and mother-in-law of Richard. A loving granny of Evie and Raf, a dear sister-in-law of June. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Wildlife Orphanage, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
