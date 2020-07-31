Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
On the 23rd July, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 74 years, of Hunstanton. Dearly loved wife of Rae. Loving mum to Alistair and daughter-in-law Jasmin. Much loved grannie to Matthew and Leah. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020
