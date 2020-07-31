|
STEWARD Rosemary
On the 23rd July, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 74 years, of Hunstanton. Dearly loved wife of Rae. Loving mum to Alistair and daughter-in-law Jasmin. Much loved grannie to Matthew and Leah. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020