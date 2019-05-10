Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Rosemary "Biddy" (Winner) WATERFIELD

Rosemary "Biddy" (Winner) WATERFIELD Notice
Aged 77 years of Fair Green, Middleton. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with love on 2nd May 2019 after a short illness. Much loved and devoted mum of Ben (deceased), Linda, Susan and Debbie. Loving mother-in-law of Stephen, Patrick and Richard. Dearly loved nan and great-nan to Kirsty, Aaron, Shael, Mia, Chloe, Layla and Reece. Wesley, Charlotte, Lily, Ella, Harry and Willow. Sarah, Adam, Daniel, Sam and Oliver. Hollie and Nick. Emma, Ben and Scott. Former wife and friend of Ben (deceased). Dear sister to Robin, Roger and Jimmy, a cherished aunt and good friend to many. Funeral and interment at St Mary's Church, Middleton on Friday 17th May at 1.00pm. Flowers or donations if desired for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, may be made at the service or sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
