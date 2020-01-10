|
|
WIX Rosemary (Rose)
Passed away peacefully, on the 31st December 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 80 years, of King's Lynn. A dearly loved wife to John, beloved mum to Stuart, Sandy and Vanessa (deceased). A much loved nan to Rebecca, Carla, Ben and Danny and a special great-nan to her great-grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre and Necton Staff QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020