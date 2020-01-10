Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
More Obituaries for Rosemary WIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary WIX

Rosemary WIX Notice
WIX Rosemary (Rose)

Passed away peacefully, on the 31st December 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 80 years, of King's Lynn. A dearly loved wife to John, beloved mum to Stuart, Sandy and Vanessa (deceased). A much loved nan to Rebecca, Carla, Ben and Danny and a special great-nan to her great-grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre and Necton Staff QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
