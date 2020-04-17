|
|
CATTON
Roy
Peacefully, after a short illness, on the 12th April, 2020, at home, aged 77 years, of King's Lynn. A loving husband of Christine and much loved dad of Denise, Stephen (Deceased) and Mark. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Virtual Ward), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020