Christine wishes to express her thanks to relations and friends for their messages of sympathy and kindness for the lovely flowers and cards following the death of her loving husband, so caring and nice. Thank you to Thornalley Funeral Services for their great care and respect also to Nicole Turner for the lovely service and the Virtual Ward carers. I will miss Roy so very much. Please accept this as my only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
