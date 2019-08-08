|
|
EVANS
Ruby
Peacefully after a short illness on 2nd August 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 83, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife, mom, grandma and sister. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for PDSA and RSPCA, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 8, 2019