HUNTER
Ruby On 6th May 2020, passed away peacefully at Manton House Care Home, aged 98. A dear wife of John (deceased), much loved mum of John and daughter-in-law Joy. Beloved sister of Joyce and Kath. Loving nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 10.00am. Immediate family only, due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020