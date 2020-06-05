|
|
|
HUNTER
Ruby
John and Joy would like to thank all relatives and friends for all the cards and kind messages of sympathy and to everyone who sent flowers at this difficult time. Sincere thanks to Helen Drake for her kind words and comforting service. To Bridget's Flowers for the floral tributes and to Amy and all the staff at Manton House, for all their care and support given to mum over the last two years. Also, thanking everyone who donated in Ruby's memory for Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to A J Coggles and to Lynne for their help and kindness and excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020