Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Ruby Ransome

Ruby Ransome Notice
RANSOME
Ruby
Passed away peacefully, on the 17th May, 2019, aged 98 years, formerly of Goodwins Hall. Beloved partner of Eddie and a dearly loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 3:00pm followed by PRIVATE Interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
