RANSOME
Ruby
Passed away peacefully, on the 17th May, 2019, aged 98 years, formerly of Goodwins Hall. Beloved partner of Eddie and a dearly loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 3:00pm followed by PRIVATE Interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
