|
|
STOKER
Ruby
Peacefully at home on 22nd July, 2019 aged 101 and a half years. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased), dear mum of Gwen, John, Alan, Christine, Jackie and Ian, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 2nd August at 1.00pm followed by interment in the family grave. Flowers or donations for Dersingham Surgery may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 38 Manor Road, Dersingham.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019