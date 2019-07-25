Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Dersingham, Kings Lynn)
38 Manor Rd
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE31 6LH
01485 540270
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby STOKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby STOKER

Notice Condolences

Ruby STOKER Notice
STOKER

Ruby

Peacefully at home on 22nd July, 2019 aged 101 and a half years. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased), dear mum of Gwen, John, Alan, Christine, Jackie and Ian, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 2nd August at 1.00pm followed by interment in the family grave. Flowers or donations for Dersingham Surgery may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 38 Manor Road, Dersingham.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.