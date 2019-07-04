Home

Tragically, on the 30th June, 2019, aged 47 years, of Downham Market. Dearly loved son of Linda and Patrick. Much loved brother of Neil and sister-in-law Julie. A very dear uncle and a much loved partner to Gemma and her son. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 18th July, 2019 at 11:30 am. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for St Mary's Church, Crimplesham and Guide Dogs For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019
