Peacefully, on the 2nd June, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 62 years, of Terrington St Clement. Loving partner of Corky and a much loved mum of Ady, Becki, Jess and Tori. A devoted nanny to her 9 grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 13th June, 2019 at 4.00pm. By request, an item of colour to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019