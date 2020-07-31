|
PILGRIM Ruth
On the 24th July, 2020, peacefully at Lower Farm, King's Lynn, aged 94 years, of North Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mum of Angela, dearly loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 7th August, 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA (West Norfolk), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020