Ruth Susannah Florence Jenkins

Ruth Susannah Florence Jenkins Notice
JENKINS
Ruth Susannah Florence
Sadly passed away 17th May 2019 after a long illness at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 64. Beloved wife of Ken, devoted mother to Gordon and Sophie, loving grandmother to Joshua and Callum. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary the Virgin, Docking on Monday 3rd June at 1.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Epilepsy Society may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton, 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
