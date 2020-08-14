Home

Sandra ADDICOTT

Sandra ADDICOTT Notice
ADDICOTT

Sandra (Sarnie)

On 31st July 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 77 years, of Charlock, Kings Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie). Much loved mum of Neil and daughter-in-law Jane. Loving grandmother of Daniel (Danny). Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 20th August at 10.00am (for family members only). Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance and RNLI, may be sent to A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations via, www.ajcoggles.co.uk, follow link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020
