MARKWELL
Sandra aged 71 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mum of Shaun, Carland daughter Emma. She will be sadly missed by all those that knew her and forever in our hearts. The service will take place at 11.30 on 1st May at Mintlyn Crematorium, private service due to the current restrictions. Donations to Mind and the Brain and Spine Foundation can be made on Sandra Markwell's memorial Page: www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/76019 All enquires to The Co-operative Funeralcare -Hunstanton 71 Westgate, Norfolk PE36 5EP
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020