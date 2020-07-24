|
WYLIE
Sandy
Peacefully, on the 10th July, 2020, at Wood Grange Care Home, Bourne, aged 74 years, formerly of Dersingham. A loving wife of the late Chris. Much loved mum of Kerry and son-in-law Jon and a dearly loved nan of Jack and Harry. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020